Connor Reynolds’s Newly Released "Change in People" is a Transformative Exploration of Personal Growth and Faith Through Poetry
“Change in People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connor Reynolds is a collection of insightful poems that guide readers through a journey of spiritual growth and self-reflection, encouraging them to embrace God’s grace.
Baileyville, ME, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Change in People,” a poetic journey that reflects the powerful shift from despair to hope, exploring the profound changes faith can bring, is the creation of published author, Connor Reynolds.
Reynolds shares, “From a cynical, pessimistic person to an optimistic and cheery person, once I got saved, I wanted to write for the Lord, giving people morals, values, and lessons that He has put on me. Now I write to you. Each poem has a purpose and a story; some will go beyond just one poem, giving something back, helping you push through a trial, or making your day better. It shows that God is always there with you in all your days, through your bad and good days. But how do you go through those days, with God or without God? Do you suffer without an ultimate purpose or suffer for one? Overall, I want people to notice themselves changing as they read this book and to know that they need God or even think about taking better care of their relationship with God. God gives us free will to do what we please, but what is your decision? To please yourself to no avail, or to please God? Know that He brought His Son, Jesus Christ, down to earth as a sacrifice for our sins, making it possible to live under grace. We can please Him through our obedience to His grace. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connor Reynolds’s new book offers a heartfelt exploration of how faith and self-awareness intertwine, helping readers to reflect on their own spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Change in People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Change in People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
