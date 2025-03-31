Maria Stanley’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck" is a Delightful Children’s Book That Sparks Imagination, Teaches Faith, and Celebrates God’s Plans

“The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Stanley is an imaginative, heartwarming story that uses the innocent adventures of Lizzy and Chuck, two endearing animals, to teach children and adults alike about faith, decision-making, and the importance of listening to God.