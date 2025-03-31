Maria Stanley’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck" is a Delightful Children’s Book That Sparks Imagination, Teaches Faith, and Celebrates God’s Plans
“The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Stanley is an imaginative, heartwarming story that uses the innocent adventures of Lizzy and Chuck, two endearing animals, to teach children and adults alike about faith, decision-making, and the importance of listening to God.
Jenks, OK, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck”: a charming and insightful three-part children’s book that invites readers to put themselves in the paws of two adorable animals, Lizzy the bunny and Chuck a fellow bunny, as they embark on a journey of growth, decision-making, and faith. “The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck” is the creation of published author, Maria Stanley, the mother of three and a total of sixteen (so far) grandchildren, grandchildren-in-law, and great-grandchildren (and still expecting many more to come—she hopes). She loves short story writing and illustrates all her own work. She is an artist living in Tulsa, who loves its spirit of creativity, which helps her continue to develop her skills. She stays busy with church and friends and paints as much as she can. She lives with her new friend Maggie.
Stanley shares, “'The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck' is a three-part book created to stir the imagination of children and adults who read it so that they might put themselves in the bunny’s shoes (paws), so to speak. It is a type of guide to let readers know that they have free access to the Creator of the universe. Children and adults alike will enjoy the use of beautiful, innocent animals to teach the story of how there is a wonderful plan for all of us. Elizabeth and Charles, better known as Lizzy and Chuck, are engaged in the business of growing up, making decisions, and going on a journey. They learn to hear and listen to the voice of God and follow His commands. Each story of how each set of animals got to the ark is meant to build the readers’ faith in the knowledge that we have a good God who has plans for each one of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Stanley’s new book is a delightful and faith-filled adventure that encourages readers to trust in God’s plans for their lives while sharing the joy of creative storytelling and colorful illustrations.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
