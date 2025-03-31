Meagan Shupe’s New Book, "Polyamory," is a Steamy Novel That Follows a Young Woman as She Unexpectedly Finds Herself Living as Part of a Polyamorous Household
Layton, UT, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Meagan Shupe, a wife and mother who has enjoyed writing since she was a little girl, has completed her most recent book, “Polyamory”: a stirring tale of eight young people as they navigate the ups and downs of a polyamorous lifestyle on their journey to becoming a new kind of family.
“Alta Rose Jennings has found herself in a bit of a pickle,” writes Shupe. “When she left her wealthy Southern family to prove a point to her father, she never expected to end up thousands of miles from home in the sleepy Mormon town of Rosaline, Utah, with only $300 and nowhere to go. She’s about to give up hope when she meets Max, a sweet, puppy-eyed veterinary student with a soft spot for strays.
“Max and his six stunning ‘roommates’ transform her life when they offer her a home and much more. Between their kindness and what feels like a never-ending wealth of kinky surprises, life seems to be bliss; but with the world’s intolerance, near-death encounters, and hectic schedules, can bliss become reality?”
Published by Fulton Books, Meagan Shupe’s book is a riveting tale that explores both the exciting and challenging aspects of being a part of the polyamorous community. Expertly paced and character-driven, this enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase “Polyamory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories