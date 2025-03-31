Sandra Noah’s New Book, "Voices of the ID," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Explores the Trials, Triumphs, and Lessons Learned Throughout the Author’s Life
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandra Noah has completed her most recent book, “Voices of the ID”: a heartfelt and stirring series of poetry that the author has written throughout her life that explores the vast experiences she has endured that have shaped her very being.
“My book is a book of poetry,” writes Noah. “I have always loved poetry as a child. When I was troubled, I would write, like keeping a diary. It was good therapy. These are my earliest poems.
“Putting together this book brought me back to my life when I was naive and unsure of different experiences. Some of the people and animals I’ve written about are no longer of this earth. Some are still around.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandra Noah’s book is a compelling assortment that invites readers to journey through the author’s very soul with each prose. Deeply personal and candid, “Voices of the ID” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Voices of the ID” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
