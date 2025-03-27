Stay One Step Ahead of Cyber Threats with Jetico’s Free Tool for Advanced Ransomware Protection
Redesigned User Interface Simplifies Protection Policy Management in BestCrypt Data Shelter
Helsinki, Finland, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, developer of long-trusted endpoint data protection solutions, is excited to announce the latest update to BestCrypt Data Shelter, a free security tool designed to safeguard data in use against ransomware.
With the ability to automatically generate protection policies based on folder access history, users can identify vulnerabilities and receive tailored suggestions to strengthen their security. BestCrypt Data Shelter also features a redesigned interface that simplifies the user experience further, making setup and adjustments more straightforward.
"As ransomware threats evolve, businesses and individuals need proactive solutions that identify security gaps before they turn into vulnerabilities," explains Hannaleena Pojanluoma, Jetico CEO.
"By automatically analyzing folder access history and providing customized recommendations, BestCrypt Data Shelter supercharges security measures and helps users stay one step ahead of cyber threats."
Knowing which programs interact with protected folders is key to maintaining data security. BestCrypt Data Shelter makes this process effortless by automatically analyzing folder access history and helping users create a security policy that fits their real-world usage. Instead of manually selecting trusted programs, BestCrypt Data Shelter:
- Analyzes program access history to detect unusual or unexpected access attempts for protected folders
- Automatically generates a protection policy based on actual usage, ensuring maximum security with minimal effort
- Provides periodic notifications reminding users to review access history and refine security settings, keeping protection optimized over time
This enhanced capability, combined with a redesigned interface, makes security control more intuitive than ever by offering real-time insights and clear, step-by-step guidance.
For enterprises looking to distribute security rules across company endpoints, BestCrypt Data Shelter supports the export and import of protection policies through central management tools.
To further strengthen security against virtual threats, BestCrypt Data Shelter features:
- Password-Protected Settings & Policies
Restricts access to protected folders even if an attacker gains administrator credentials. Protection policies cannot be bypassed without the right password, ensuring that ransomware or unauthorized users cannot compromise security.
- File Copy & Move Restriction
Prevents files from being copied or moved from a highly protected folder to one with lower security settings, reducing the risk of unauthorized data exposure.
- Process Chain & Communication Analysis
Detects suspicious process behavior and prevents ransomware from exploiting inter-process communication to bypass protection measures.
The latest version of BestCrypt Data Shelter is available for free: download here. For questions relating to enterprise usage, or to receive a demo of the solution, please contact us.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico’s BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico’s BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Valeria Corti
+358 50 339 6388
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
