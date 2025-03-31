Author R.h. Johnson’s New Book, "Afterthoughts II," is a Powerful and Compelling Novel That Focuses on the Struggles Faced by Vietnam Veterans on Their Return Home

Recent release “Afterthoughts II” from Newman Springs Publishing author R.H. Johnson is the second book of a planned trilogy that chronicles the experiences of the author and others as they dealt with the Vietnam War as well as the political and social issues of the day. In this installment, the author concentrates on how Vietnam veterans dealt with coming home.