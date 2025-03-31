Author R.h. Johnson’s New Book, "Afterthoughts II," is a Powerful and Compelling Novel That Focuses on the Struggles Faced by Vietnam Veterans on Their Return Home
Recent release “Afterthoughts II” from Newman Springs Publishing author R.H. Johnson is the second book of a planned trilogy that chronicles the experiences of the author and others as they dealt with the Vietnam War as well as the political and social issues of the day. In this installment, the author concentrates on how Vietnam veterans dealt with coming home.
Leominster, MA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.H. Johnson has completed his new book, “Afterthoughts II”: a stirring and thought-provoking memoir that focuses on the difficulties that Vietnam veterans faced when returning home from the war, being met with disdain and abandonment from both civilians and the government.
“The first year back from any war is probably the most critical year for a combat veteran. It was no different with the Vietnam War,” writes Johnson. “Successful assimilation back into civilian life usually depended on the amount of time an individual was in the military and what that individual experienced.
“Some had few or no problems re-entering the life they once knew while many would suffer from wounds, the effects of Agent Orange/insecticides and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) never mind whatever personal issues they had.
“1969 would be this author’s critical year, as well as for many others, and would prove to be an eye-opening odyssey of transitioning ‘Back to the World.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R.H. Johnson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, opening their eyes to the ways in which Vietnam veterans were consistently treated by the government as well as the personal challenges they struggled with. Deeply personal and candid, “Afterthoughts II” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Afterthoughts II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
