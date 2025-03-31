Author David Vale’s New Book, "Branded," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around the Wild Adventures of a Dog with a Very Special Secret That He Must Hide from the World

Recent release “Branded” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Vale is a riveting tale that centers around Branded, a dog that not only can talk but loves to travel and set out on all sorts of adventures. When he is adopted by a little girl, she vows to care for him while also keeping his secret.