Author David Vale’s New Book, "Branded," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around the Wild Adventures of a Dog with a Very Special Secret That He Must Hide from the World
Recent release “Branded” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Vale is a riveting tale that centers around Branded, a dog that not only can talk but loves to travel and set out on all sorts of adventures. When he is adopted by a little girl, she vows to care for him while also keeping his secret.
Harrison Township, MI, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Vale, a retired US Navy Officer who enjoys traveling and has been to many parts of the world, has completed his new book, “Branded”: a captivating story of a talking dog who sets out to travel the world and participate in all sorts of brand-new experiences.
“Branded is an adventure story of a dog that not only talks but also likes to get out on the town,” writes Vale. “Arlette is the little girl who loves Branded and takes great care of him and his secret.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Vale’s enthralling tale came to be after years of the author telling the adventures of Branded to his grandchildren as a bedtime story. With colorful artwork to help bring Vale’s story to life, “Branded” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to join him on his next grand adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Branded” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Branded is an adventure story of a dog that not only talks but also likes to get out on the town,” writes Vale. “Arlette is the little girl who loves Branded and takes great care of him and his secret.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Vale’s enthralling tale came to be after years of the author telling the adventures of Branded to his grandchildren as a bedtime story. With colorful artwork to help bring Vale’s story to life, “Branded” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to join him on his next grand adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Branded” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories