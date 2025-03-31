Author Dana S. Arama’s New Book, "Secrets in the Vault," Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Uncover the Truth After Her Grandfather’s Death Unearths Family Secrets
Recent release “Secrets in the Vault” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana S. Arama is a poignant novel that centers around Mika Shoham, a young woman who finds herself caught in a spiral of mysteries following her grandfather’s death. Now determined to discover her family’s dark secrets, Mika will stop at nothing to decipher the truth, even if it costs her everything.
New York, NY, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dana S. Arama, a seasoned thriller best-selling author who resides in the heart of the Middle East, has completed her new book, “Secrets in the Vault”: a gripping tale that follows a young woman’s journey for the truth when her family’s secrets are brought to life following the death of her grandfather and the discovery of a hidden bank account.
“When Mika Shoham, a rebellious young woman living in a kibbutz, discovers her grandfather’s lifeless body, her life spirals into a web of mystery,” writes Arama. “Next to his body, she finds clues leading to a Swiss bank account, hidden for decades.
“As Mika delves into her family’s darkest secrets, she unravels a gripping tale spanning from Nazi-occupied Budapest to the birth of Israel. But the deeper she digs, the more dangerous the game becomes. Who can she trust in a world filled with deception and betrayal?
“With the enigmatic Michael, a distant but intriguing volunteer, by her side, Mika races to uncover the truth behind her grandfather’s murder. Yet, some secrets are meant to stay locked away…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dana S. Arama’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mika’s journey to push through the lies and deceit that her family has fed her for years. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Secrets in the Vault” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as they discover exactly what Mika is willing to sacrifice to find the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Secrets in the Vault” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
