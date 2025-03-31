Author Dana S. Arama’s New Book, "Secrets in the Vault," Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Uncover the Truth After Her Grandfather’s Death Unearths Family Secrets

Recent release “Secrets in the Vault” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana S. Arama is a poignant novel that centers around Mika Shoham, a young woman who finds herself caught in a spiral of mysteries following her grandfather’s death. Now determined to discover her family’s dark secrets, Mika will stop at nothing to decipher the truth, even if it costs her everything.