Author R. S. Eisenhour’s New Book, "Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial," Offers a Unique Perspective on the Essence of Both Human and Machine Intelligence

Recent release “Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. S. Eisenhour is a fascinating overview of the nature and pursuit of intelligence in both humans and machines. Drawing upon his background as an inventor, Eisenhour aims to allay public fears of AI that have been stoked through lack of intelligence on the part of nontechnical decision makers.