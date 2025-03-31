Author R. S. Eisenhour’s New Book, "Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial," Offers a Unique Perspective on the Essence of Both Human and Machine Intelligence
Recent release “Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. S. Eisenhour is a fascinating overview of the nature and pursuit of intelligence in both humans and machines. Drawing upon his background as an inventor, Eisenhour aims to allay public fears of AI that have been stoked through lack of intelligence on the part of nontechnical decision makers.
West Bloomfield, MI, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R. S. Eisenhour, an inventor of over forty US patents and experience in developing automated systems that have been refined through a thirty-five-year engineering and management career in an international setting, has completed his new book “Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial”: a compelling exploration of the essence of intelligence that ultimately aims to augment intelligent behavior and ideally discard unintelligent behavior in humans and machines.
“This empowering nonfiction narrative explores the nature of intelligence including rampant unintelligent behaviors that exert influence in society,” writes Eisenhour. “The age-old conflict between stupidity and intelligence has been brought into sharper focus with the advent of artificially intelligent (AI) devices. Is it our neglect or inability to train human intelligence that fosters fear of properly training AI devices? If so, this suggests our poor grasp of intelligence itself. If a high-level understanding of real intelligence is achieved, the general public’s fear of AI could be addressed. Further, prudent management of AI by nontechnical decision-makers becomes possible with this perspective.
“This book uncovers the techniques of real intelligent behavior that can be imparted to devices and taught to humans. This boldly suggests that a person can be trained to improve their intelligence (some may object). Yet it is not so bold to suggest a computer can be taught how to be intelligent. These techniques enable the users of AI to exercise intelligence to avoid giving power to a foolish device.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. S. Eisenhour’s enlightening series is inspired by the author’s desire to address the fears of the public concerning artificial intelligence through pursuing real intelligence for both human and machine kind alike. Through sharing his writing, Eisenhour aims to help readers discover the future of intelligence while moving into the age of machine learning.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories