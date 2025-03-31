Author Chris Lang’s New Book, "The Adventures of Pasquale the Pirate," Follows the Thrilling Journey of a Young Pirate Who Sails Alongside Captain Blackbeard

Recent release “The Adventures of Pasquale the Pirate” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Lang is a riveting story that follows Pasquale, a young pirate who sets off on an unforgettable journey to sail aboard the Crimson Wave alongside Captain Blackbeard. Along the way, Pasquale will have to prove his worth and battle countless foes while making a name for himself in the pirate world.