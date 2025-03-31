Author Eileein Mueller’s New Book, "Grandpa Takes Me Fishing," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Eventful Day of Fishing a Young Boy and His Grandfather Share
Recent release “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileein Mueller is a captivating story inspired by true events that follows a young boy as he and his grandfather spend a day fishing together. But when the young boy finally manages to catch a fish on his line, things go awry, and hilarity ensues.
Richfield, MN, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eileein Mueller has completed her new book, “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing”: an adorable story that centers around a young boy and his grandfather who share a beautiful day of fishing, and all the excitement that follows.
In “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing,” readers are introduced to a young boy who is thrilled to be driving out to the nearby lake with his grandpa for a day of fishing. When they arrive, the young boy struggles to catch anything with a worm or minnow as bait, and his grandfather must help him place a lure on his fishing line.
“My late husband took our oldest grandson fishing when he was about five,” shares Mueller. “This is the story of the wonderful and funny time they shared.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eileein Mueller’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this tender moment shared between a grandfather and his grandson. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mueller’s story to life, “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to spend more quality time and making memories with their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
