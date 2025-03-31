Author Eileein Mueller’s New Book, "Grandpa Takes Me Fishing," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Eventful Day of Fishing a Young Boy and His Grandfather Share

Recent release “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileein Mueller is a captivating story inspired by true events that follows a young boy as he and his grandfather spend a day fishing together. But when the young boy finally manages to catch a fish on his line, things go awry, and hilarity ensues.