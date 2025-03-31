Author Timothy C. Self, Ed.D.’s New Book, “Machine Talk: Introduction to Generative AI Self-Conversations,” Explores the Incredible Potential of Generative AI
Recent release “Machine Talk: Introduction to Generative AI Self-Conversations” from Covenant Books author Timothy C. Self, Ed.D. is an eye-opening look at the ways in which one can utilize generative AI in order to brainstorm and converse with the software, leading to incredible ideas and creativity that might have otherwise been impossible.
The Colony, TX, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy C. Self, Ed.D., a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in guidance, has completed his new book, “Machine Talk: Introduction to Generative AI Self-Conversations”: explores the wonderful world of generative AI and how it can be used in a way that promotes human creativity.
“This book introduces you to an innovative prompting technique — Generative AI Self-Conversations—where you can direct a generative AI tool such as ChatGPT to have engaging and dynamic conversations with itself,” writes Dr. Self. “Essentially, ChatGPT will take on different roles (personas) and perspectives, debating, questioning, and diving deep into ideas, all while you observe and learn from the self-conversations taking place.
“With easy-to-follow concepts, real-life applications, and many use-case scenarios, this book shows you how to use AI-simulated self-conversations to enhance your personal growth, sharpen your thinking, tackle complex problems, and spark innovations. Whether you're brainstorming new ideas, reflecting on life decisions, or exploring global issues, this technique provides a unique and powerful way to unlock insights and truths that otherwise might have remained hidden.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy C. Self, Ed.D.’s new book will invite readers to step into the future of generative AI self-conversations and discover how they can use this fresh and exciting technique to think smarter, learn faster, and grow in ways they never imagined.
Readers can purchase “Machine Talk: Introduction to Generative AI Self-Conversations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
