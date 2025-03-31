Author Daniel L. Sharp’s New Book, "Advent to Ashes," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Carry Readers from the Advent Season to Ash Wednesday

Recent release “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year” Volume One, from Covenant Books author Daniel L. Sharp is a poignant and thought-provoking series of devotionals designed to bring God’s voice to life each and every day from the Advent season through to the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.