Author Daniel L. Sharp’s New Book, "Advent to Ashes," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Carry Readers from the Advent Season to Ash Wednesday
Recent release “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year” Volume One, from Covenant Books author Daniel L. Sharp is a poignant and thought-provoking series of devotionals designed to bring God’s voice to life each and every day from the Advent season through to the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Belle Isle, FL, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel L. Sharp, who holds a DMA in Church Music from University of Southern California and is currently a professor at the Robert E. Webber Institute for Worship Studies, has completed his new book, “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year”: a stirring series of devotionals that will help readers deepen their understanding of their walk of faith.
Author Daniel L. Sharp has served as minister of music and worship in nondenominational, Presbyterian, and Reformed churches throughout the United States. He has written numerous articles, choral music, and contributed to several books and is the composer of the iconic children’s Christmas musical “Three Wee Kings.” The melding of a living faith in Jesus and a great love of choral music found a home in serving as a music pastor for forty-plus years. His twenty-plus years teaching the Christian Year as spiritual formation at the Robert E. Webber Institute for Worship Studies in the doctoral program, his desire to help people deepen in faith and understanding of the Scriptures, and his great love of a variety of vocal and choral music, all served as a rich resource for the writing of this series of devotional books shaped by the Christian Year.
“What do you do with your time? Spend, waste, lose, need more?” writes Sharp. “Priorities and time are frequent topics in heartfelt discussions! The result is that we are often trying to fit our spiritual lives into our daily routines rather than the other way around. How’s it working for you? A walk through the Christian Year gives us a Holy Spirit perspective on the sacred nature of time. The Christian life is about burrowing deeper and deeper into our faith. ‘Advent to Ashes Volume 1’ can help!
“With a seasonally chosen passage for each day between Advent and Ash Wednesday, a thoughtful perceptive commentary on the Scripture, a QR code to a vocal or choral piece of music appropriate for the day, and a concluding prayer from a past saint or a current ‘sinner’ provides ‘the primary purpose of this book, to have a daily encounter with the Lord and to hear his voice’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel L. Sharp’s new book is the first of four volumes that will cover the entire Christian year, helping readers gain a stronger sense of faith with each passing day. With each turn of the page, “Advent to Ashes” will enable readers to have a greater awareness of the sacred nature of one’s walk with Jesus as he lives in and through his followers during their days on this earth until they see him face-to-face.
Readers can purchase “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Daniel L. Sharp has served as minister of music and worship in nondenominational, Presbyterian, and Reformed churches throughout the United States. He has written numerous articles, choral music, and contributed to several books and is the composer of the iconic children’s Christmas musical “Three Wee Kings.” The melding of a living faith in Jesus and a great love of choral music found a home in serving as a music pastor for forty-plus years. His twenty-plus years teaching the Christian Year as spiritual formation at the Robert E. Webber Institute for Worship Studies in the doctoral program, his desire to help people deepen in faith and understanding of the Scriptures, and his great love of a variety of vocal and choral music, all served as a rich resource for the writing of this series of devotional books shaped by the Christian Year.
“What do you do with your time? Spend, waste, lose, need more?” writes Sharp. “Priorities and time are frequent topics in heartfelt discussions! The result is that we are often trying to fit our spiritual lives into our daily routines rather than the other way around. How’s it working for you? A walk through the Christian Year gives us a Holy Spirit perspective on the sacred nature of time. The Christian life is about burrowing deeper and deeper into our faith. ‘Advent to Ashes Volume 1’ can help!
“With a seasonally chosen passage for each day between Advent and Ash Wednesday, a thoughtful perceptive commentary on the Scripture, a QR code to a vocal or choral piece of music appropriate for the day, and a concluding prayer from a past saint or a current ‘sinner’ provides ‘the primary purpose of this book, to have a daily encounter with the Lord and to hear his voice’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel L. Sharp’s new book is the first of four volumes that will cover the entire Christian year, helping readers gain a stronger sense of faith with each passing day. With each turn of the page, “Advent to Ashes” will enable readers to have a greater awareness of the sacred nature of one’s walk with Jesus as he lives in and through his followers during their days on this earth until they see him face-to-face.
Readers can purchase “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories