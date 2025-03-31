Author Brenda J. Jamison’s New Book, "Thinking Out Loud," is a Beautiful Collection of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories That Reveals God’s Presence in Life

Recent release “Thinking Out Loud: A Book of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories About Life” from Covenant Books author Brenda J. Jamison is a stirring and heartfelt collection designed to uplift and encourage readers, revealing how God is ever present and always by one’s side, no matter what they may be facing in life.