Author Brenda J. Jamison’s New Book, "Thinking Out Loud," is a Beautiful Collection of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories That Reveals God’s Presence in Life
Recent release “Thinking Out Loud: A Book of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories About Life” from Covenant Books author Brenda J. Jamison is a stirring and heartfelt collection designed to uplift and encourage readers, revealing how God is ever present and always by one’s side, no matter what they may be facing in life.
Stockton, CA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brenda J. Jamison has completed her new book, “Thinking Out Loud: A Book of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories About Life”: a powerful collection of poems and short stories that examines life and the human condition while revealing how God will always be with his children through times of trials and triumphs.
“‘Thinking Out Loud’ is a collection of poems and short stories that speak to everyday life for me in Christ,” shares Jamison. “The book speaks to us walking along this journey and understanding that God is our source of everything! Some poems are personal and speak to the storms in my own life and how God ministered to me in difficult times, and others are inspirational poems that I thought would encourage someone who is going through changing seasons in their own lives.
“I think a theme that is captured with every poem or short story is that God is forever present and if we call on Him, He will walk with us on our journey to our expected end and if we trust Him, He will bring us out in victory! I made the book interactive and thought-provoking so we could participate and write down some of the things that we want God to do for us in our own lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda J. Jamison’s new book will captivate readers as they discover the ways in which God is always there, whether or not they are fully aware of his presence every step of the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Thinking Out Loud” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression that will stay with them long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Thinking Out Loud: A Book of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories About Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
