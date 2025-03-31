Author B. Edwards’s New Book, "A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Comfort to Those Facing Life’s Countless Trials

Recent release “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater” from Covenant Books author B. Edwards is a thought-provoking and heartfelt assortment of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences with heartache, loss, grief, and healing. With each entry, Edwards bears her very soul to help readers gain insight and clarity as they face their own struggles.