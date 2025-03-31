Author B. Edwards’s New Book, "A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Comfort to Those Facing Life’s Countless Trials
Recent release “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater” from Covenant Books author B. Edwards is a thought-provoking and heartfelt assortment of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences with heartache, loss, grief, and healing. With each entry, Edwards bears her very soul to help readers gain insight and clarity as they face their own struggles.
Indianapolis, IN, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B. Edwards, who resides in a small town in Central Indiana, has completed her new book, “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater”: a poignant and engaging series of poems and ruminations that invites readers to journey through the author’s mind as she recounts her trials and triumphs to connect with those who have faced similar experiences.
“‘Restoration is like a live wire, all raw nerve and no insulation.’ Any degree of healing is never linear,” shares Edwards. “‘A Tincture of Haunted Bog Water’ is catharsis, a journey to make meaning of the highs and lows, of finding steady ground and pursuing hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. Edwards’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover Edwards’s beautiful gift of prose. Deeply personal and candid, “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
