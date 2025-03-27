Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
Mobile, AL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range offers 24 rich colors and three versatile sizes, ensuring the perfect backdrop for every creative vision.
Each seamless paper roll is a smooth non reflective paper background, making it an essential tool for professional studios, commercial shoots, social media content, and live-streaming setups. Whether capturing portraits, fashion editorials, or product photography, Denny Manufacturing’s seamless paper guarantees high-quality results. Every seamless paper roll will include a free roll of gaffers tape, helping users secure their backdrops effortlessly.
"We're thrilled to introduce our seamless paper collection, expanding our commitment to providing top-tier products for photography and video solutions," said Amy Cassity, COO at The Denny Manufacturing Company "With a diverse color selection and high-quality paper, our customers can achieve stunning, professional-grade visuals with ease."
Denny Manufacturing’s Seamless Paper Backdrops are available for purchase now. For more details and to explore the full color range, visit www.dennymfg.com.
About The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Founded in 1971, The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc. is a trusted name in the photography industry, offering high-quality backdrops, props, and studio essentials. Headquartered in Mobile, AL, the company continues to innovate and provide professionals with the tools they need to create outstanding imagery.
Each seamless paper roll is a smooth non reflective paper background, making it an essential tool for professional studios, commercial shoots, social media content, and live-streaming setups. Whether capturing portraits, fashion editorials, or product photography, Denny Manufacturing’s seamless paper guarantees high-quality results. Every seamless paper roll will include a free roll of gaffers tape, helping users secure their backdrops effortlessly.
"We're thrilled to introduce our seamless paper collection, expanding our commitment to providing top-tier products for photography and video solutions," said Amy Cassity, COO at The Denny Manufacturing Company "With a diverse color selection and high-quality paper, our customers can achieve stunning, professional-grade visuals with ease."
Denny Manufacturing’s Seamless Paper Backdrops are available for purchase now. For more details and to explore the full color range, visit www.dennymfg.com.
About The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Founded in 1971, The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc. is a trusted name in the photography industry, offering high-quality backdrops, props, and studio essentials. Headquartered in Mobile, AL, the company continues to innovate and provide professionals with the tools they need to create outstanding imagery.
Contact
The Denny Manufacturing CompanyContact
Amy Cassity
800-844-5616
www.dennymfg.com
Amy Cassity
800-844-5616
www.dennymfg.com
Categories