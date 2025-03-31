Author Yvonne Kolbenschlag’s New Book, "Bible Stones Show the Way," is a Fascinating Exploration of the Rich History and Spiritual Symbolism of Stones Within the Bible

Recent release “Bible Stones Show the Way” from Page Publishing author Yvonne Kolbenschlag is a compelling, faith-based read that examines the thematic symbolism that stones represent throughout the Bible. Alongside this examination, Kolbenschlag also offers insight into Biblical names and their meanings to shed new light on Jewish and Christian faith and the importance of the phrase “The Way.”