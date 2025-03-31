Author Yvonne Kolbenschlag’s New Book, "Bible Stones Show the Way," is a Fascinating Exploration of the Rich History and Spiritual Symbolism of Stones Within the Bible
Recent release “Bible Stones Show the Way” from Page Publishing author Yvonne Kolbenschlag is a compelling, faith-based read that examines the thematic symbolism that stones represent throughout the Bible. Alongside this examination, Kolbenschlag also offers insight into Biblical names and their meanings to shed new light on Jewish and Christian faith and the importance of the phrase “The Way.”
Columbia, KY, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yvonne Kolbenschlag, a loving great-grandmother as well as the wife of a career US Navy husband, has completed her new book, “Bible Stones Show the Way”: a riveting and thought-provoking look at the relationship between the stones of Judea and the Biblical stories that grew over centuries of oral storytelling.
“The Fertile Crescent along the Euphrates River is referred to as the Cradle of Civilization and might also be considered the cradle of the Bible, where it grew over many years with stories told orally,” writes Kolbenschlag. “These stories were eventually printed to become the Bible.
“Stones were a plentiful resource in Judea, and are featured in many Bible stories printed in this book, with references to scripture and related historical facts. This book also lists biblical names and their meanings and has a long list of word definitions.
“‘The Way’ was a term used by early Christians to identify themselves, referring to Jesus, saying, ‘I am the Way.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Yvonne Kolbenschlag’s enlightening series highlights the physical and symbolic importance of the earliest Biblical stories, inviting readers to deepen their understanding of Scripture and its profound, timeless messages.
