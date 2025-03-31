Author Joel M. Bland’s New Book, "Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures," is a Charming Tale of Two Sisters Who Meet All Sorts of New Creatures While Enjoying Lunch
Recent release “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures” from Page Publishing author Joel M. Bland is a captivating story that centers around Kayla and Kenzie, two sisters who are thrilled to be spending lunch at their aunt’s house with her many cats. But when they arrive, the sisters must find out who ate their missing chicken nugget, and what the strange bird is that has landed in the backyard.
Snellville, GA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joel M. Bland, a veteran of the US Air Force and a loving father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures”: a riveting tale of two sisters who have an eventful lunch at their aunt’s house, where new creatures and old furry friends await them.
Author Joel M. Bland attended Tennessee State University on a GI Bill, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1965 and his master’s in 1971. He was employed by the Chicago Board of Education, teaching Mathematics. Joel was also employed by the Chicago Urban League and later retired from the US Department of Defense and Labor.
“This story is based on real-life events, following along as two sisters encounter cats and a bird (buzzard) during their lunch,” writes Bland. “Will the buzzard be friendly? Will they successfully each lunch together? Dive into this story and see for yourself!”
Published by Page Publishing, Joel M. Bland’s engaging tale is inspired by true events and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Kayla and Kenzie’s riveting journey. With photographs to help bring Bland’s story to life, “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to remain curious about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
