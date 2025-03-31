Author Joel M. Bland’s New Book, "Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures," is a Charming Tale of Two Sisters Who Meet All Sorts of New Creatures While Enjoying Lunch

Recent release “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures” from Page Publishing author Joel M. Bland is a captivating story that centers around Kayla and Kenzie, two sisters who are thrilled to be spending lunch at their aunt’s house with her many cats. But when they arrive, the sisters must find out who ate their missing chicken nugget, and what the strange bird is that has landed in the backyard.