Author Welma Abert Craft’s New Book, "The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat," is a Charming Tale of a Cat Who Makes a Home for Himself After Arriving on a Strange Farm
Recent release “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat” from Page Publishing author Welma Abert Craft is a captivating tale that centers around Zeus, a cat who finds himself left at a strange farm that presents him with both excitement and danger. As he struggles to find his way, Zeus makes both human and animal friends on his journey to turning the farm into a home for himself.
Plymouth, IN, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Welma Abert Craft, who holds a BS and MS in elementary education, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat”: a riveting tale inspired by true events that follows a cat who makes a home for himself after he’s left on the side of a road and rescued by a kindhearted human family who live on a farm.
Author Welma Abert Craft taught elementary education for twenty years and English and composition at the Culver Academies Woodcraft Summer Camp for grades three through eight for sixteen years. She and her late husband traveled to fifty foreign countries after being counselors for the American Institute of Foreign Studies. Welma loves taking long daily walks around her two farms, where she enjoys studying nature. In past years, she was a HAM radio operator, advanced open water SCUBA diver, and cross-country skier. She and her family live near Plymouth and Culver, Indiana.
Craft shares, “Zeus arrives at a strange farm without food and fearful of the many strange and sometimes dangerous animals, but he devises some mischievous methods to discourage unwanted visitors, and with the help of his animal friends and an old lady, they make the farm an enjoyable place to live for years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Welma Abert Craft’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Zeus’s many adventures. With eye-catching illustrations to help bring Craft’s story to life, “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them spellbound as they follow along on Zeus’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
