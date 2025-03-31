Author Welma Abert Craft’s New Book, "The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat," is a Charming Tale of a Cat Who Makes a Home for Himself After Arriving on a Strange Farm

Recent release “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat” from Page Publishing author Welma Abert Craft is a captivating tale that centers around Zeus, a cat who finds himself left at a strange farm that presents him with both excitement and danger. As he struggles to find his way, Zeus makes both human and animal friends on his journey to turning the farm into a home for himself.