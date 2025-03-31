Author Kyle D. W. Lauria’s New Book, “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years,” is a Series of Poems and Short Stories Exploring Growth and Transformation
Recent release “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years” from Page Publishing author Kyle D. W. Lauria is a compelling assortment of poetry, short stories, and philosophical dialogues that explores life’s challenges, growth, and the pursuit of one's passions, offering a diverse blend of genres to captivate readers.
Coon Rapids, MN, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kyle D. W. Lauria, a young military historian who currently resides in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, where he enjoys writing, reading, playing video games, spending time with family, and supporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has completed his new book, “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years”: a riveting collection of poems, short stories, and philosophical dialogues that represent the author’s journey from adolescence to adulthood.
“‘A Blooming Compendium’ is more than just a collection of poetry, short stories, and philosophical dialogues,” writes Lauria. “‘A Blooming Compendium’ represents nearly seven years of work that began with a heartbroken high school student deciding to write his first short story, only for him to begin writing poetry and another short story in college; and by the time he had become a young man, his love for writing had bloomed and had become something that the student never would’ve thought would happen. It represents a lost, heartbroken boy, finding his way through the thick woods that is life and coming out the other end a man, not shaped in the way the world wanted him to be but reshaped into the man he wanted to be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle D. W. Lauria’s enthralling series is a captivating and multifaceted journey that will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever faced intense challenges, sought love, or explored the big questions of life. With over forty-two works of poetry, nine short stories, and five philosophical dialogues, “A Blooming Compendium” truly has something that everyone could enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
