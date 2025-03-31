Author Kyle D. W. Lauria’s New Book, “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years,” is a Series of Poems and Short Stories Exploring Growth and Transformation

Recent release “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years” from Page Publishing author Kyle D. W. Lauria is a compelling assortment of poetry, short stories, and philosophical dialogues that explores life’s challenges, growth, and the pursuit of one's passions, offering a diverse blend of genres to captivate readers.