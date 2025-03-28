Author Rick Gardner’s New Book, "The Awakening Cantos," is a Captivating Collection of Poetry Written to Help Readers Understand Themselves and Their Existence
Recent release “The Awakening Cantos” from Page Publishing author Rick Gardner is a contemplative and thoughtful collection of poetry that presents the thoughts that many people have inside that are waiting to be expressed.
Port Orchard, WA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rick Gardner, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, has completed his new book, “The Awakening Cantos”: an insightful and inspirational collection of poetry that encourages readers to meditate on the meaning of life.
Having taken an oath to protect all animals, author Rick Gardner takes his duty to God and nature very seriously. He is not sure where these words came from, but as he reflected, there came a need to express himself. Every animal taught him something and gave him words and beliefs. He never takes death lightly. God gave him a reason to save lives and to always perform at his best.
Published by Page Publishing, Rick Gardner’s mesmerizing work features poems including “The Awakening,” “Looking Inward,” “Looking Outward,” “Introspection,” “Deep Thinking,” and many more. The poems explore the author’s innermost thoughts about life, purpose, and existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Awakening Cantos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
