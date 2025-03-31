Author John Leahy’s New Book, "Living on Air," is a Collection of Valuable Life Lessons and Stories Drawn from the Author’s Life and Thirty-Year Career as a Sportscaster

Recent release “Living on Air: Life Lessons from 60 Years of Life and 30 Years in the Broadcast Booth” from Page Publishing author John Leahy is captivating and thought-provoking memoir that combines sixty years of lived experiences and three decades on the job as a professional sportscaster to present a series of life lessons that have shaped the author throughout his life.