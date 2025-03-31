Author John Leahy’s New Book, "Living on Air," is a Collection of Valuable Life Lessons and Stories Drawn from the Author’s Life and Thirty-Year Career as a Sportscaster
Recent release “Living on Air: Life Lessons from 60 Years of Life and 30 Years in the Broadcast Booth” from Page Publishing author John Leahy is captivating and thought-provoking memoir that combines sixty years of lived experiences and three decades on the job as a professional sportscaster to present a series of life lessons that have shaped the author throughout his life.
Blackstone, MA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Leahy, a professional sportscaster who has been thriving in play-by-play for thirty years, has completed his new book, “Living on Air: Life Lessons from 60 Years of Life and 30 Years in the Broadcast Booth”: a collection of life lessons and short stories from across the author’s career as a sportscaster as well as his personal experiences throughout life.
Author John Leahy is currently the radio play-by-play voice of UMass Lowell hockey. John has broadcast college hockey for twenty years, the previous nineteen at Merrimack College on both radio and television. He also has sixteen years of professional baseball play-by-play experience in minor league baseball, having worked professionally in Michigan, Kentucky, and Massachusetts. An active musician, podcaster, author, and storyteller, John lives with his wife Lori-Ann in Blackstone, Massachusetts.
“Living on Air: Life Lessons from 60 Years of Living and 30 Years in the Broadcast Booth” is a collection of life lessons accumulated by the author over his personal lifetime and professional career as a play-by-play sportscaster. Drawing on experiences from the author’s vast treasure trove of stories from his childhood and upbringing, and also later his sportscasting career, “Living on Air” is designed to impart the author’s favorite life lessons in a fun and informative fashion.
“In this book, I’ll share with you my favorite profound life lessons,” writes Leahy. “Some of them will take you into my broadcast booth, and some will be just regular old experiences that stuck with me. Some will be funny. Some will make you, the dear reader, pause and think. Some may even be uncomfortable. That’s up to you to decide. But I think six decades of living and three decades of doing my life’s work qualify me to share some experiences with you. Life lessons.”
The author continues, “The book is organized in such a way that each chapter touches on a different and unique lesson. They do not follow any kind of order or pattern, so the great thing about the book is that you don’t have to read it from beginning to end—unless you want to. You can dive in at any point. If a chapter looks interesting, then pick it up at chapter 7. There are eighteen chapters in the book. It’s an easy and fun read. I designed it that way.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Leahy’s enthralling series will captivate readers with the author’s natural storytelling abilities to engage his audience with a heartfelt discussion of life’s most important lessons as seen from a sportscaster’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Living on Air: Life Lessons from 60 Years of Life and 30 Years in the Broadcast Booth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
