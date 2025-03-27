"Escape!" by Scott A. Ferguson, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Escape!" by Scott A. Ferguson. This book is published by HistriaYA, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for teens and young adults.
For fans of The Hunger Games and The Man in the High Castle!
Abigail Henderson was a slave in the Empire of Truth and Light; a fascist country that was as bad as Nazi Germany but followed Moses’ instructions to the Israelites (Book of Numbers 31:17: Now, kill all the boys. And kill every woman who has slept with a man). After surviving a truly horrific processing, she was sold to Dr. Kurt Van Heflin, to be a companion to his blind granddaughter Inga Van de Clerk. It wasn' t long before she became more than just a slave; she became part of the family.Not too long after beginning school, Abigail encountered a bully who pushed her down the stairs, breaking her arm. Because her arm was bothering her one night she learned the family' s secret; Dr. Van Heflin was helping the resistance fighters! She offered to help and the doctor agreed.
What followed is a trilling and action-packed story of survival, resistance, love and search for safety amid a war that threatens to swallow the world.
Scott A. Ferguson commenced his career with the U.S. Secret Service in 1976. During his tenure there, he met his future wife, and they married in 1983. This is his debut novel.
"Escape!," by Scott A. Ferguson, 205 pp, ISBN 978-1-59211-507-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
