Five Wives Spicy Vodka Awarded Best Flavored Vodka at L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge
Ogden’s Own Distillery's Five Wives Spicy Tamarind Chile Vodka was awarded Double Gold Best Flavored Vodka at the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge.
Ogden, UT, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ogden’s Own Distillery is proud to announce that its Five Wives Spicy Tamarind Chile Vodka has been awarded Double Gold Best Flavored Vodka at the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge. This recognition highlights the distillery’s ongoing commitment to quality, creativity, and craftsmanship in the spirits industry.
When released in Utah, June 2024, Five Wives Spicy Vodka quickly gained local traction for its unique flavor. This year, as a submission in the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge, judges praised it as “out of the ordinary,” with “nice heat,” and a “balanced” finish. The spirit stood out among competitors for its bold flavor profile, earning top marks in the flavored vodka category.
“We’re proud to see Five Wives Spicy Vodka recognized at this level,” said Dean Dandeneau, President of Ogden’s Own Distillery. “This award shows that we can take creative risks, and continue to offer people something unique.”
Five Wives Spicy Vodka is available for purchase at Utah DABS Stores, and online through Ogden’s Own Distillery. For more information about the award-winning spirit and the full Five Wives Vodka lineup, visit www.ogdensown.com or follow @fivewivesvodka on social media.
Ogden’s Own Distillery, established in 2009, is celebrated for its diverse range of spirits and playful nod to Utah’s history. Their most notable product is ‘award winning’ Five Wives Vodka. Their commitment to quality, affordability, alongside creative flair and local inspiration, has made them a staple in the Utah craft spirits scene. To learn more about Ogden’s Own Distillery visit ogdensown.com.
