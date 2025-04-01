Authors Anthony Pantaleno, PhD and Barbara Edell Fisher, PhD’s New Book, “Best Therapy for Teens to Twentysomethings,” Explore Supportive Methods for Young Adolescents
Recent release “Best Therapy for Teens to Twentysomethings: A Parent's Guide to Finding Mental Health Support” from Page Publishing authors Anthony Pantaleno, PhD and Barbara Edell Fisher, PhD is a vital resource for parents navigating the mental health challenges of today's youth, offering practical advice to overcoming barriers to finding effective therapy and support for their children.
New York, NY, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Pantaleno, PhD and Barbara Edell Fisher, PhD, co-founders of Koru Mindfulness-Long Island, have completed their new book, “Best Therapy for Teens to Twentysomethings: A Parent's Guide to Finding Mental Health Support”: a practical and informative resource designed to help parents better understand the mental health issues their children are facing in today’s climate, as well as how to find effective therapy options for their teens and young adults in the post-pandemic world.
Author Barbara Edell Fisher, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice, a mindfulness teacher, and an adjunct professor at the State University of New York at Old Westbury. Anthony Pantaleno, PhD, is a retired school psychologist. His professional interests include the assessment and treatment of personality disorders and the application of mindfulness and Buddhist psychology in psychotherapy.
“Twentysomethings living at home are no longer an anomaly, perhaps for financial or other reasons,” write Dr. Pantaleno and Dr. Fisher. “As challenging as it may have been to raise a teenager in past decades, by their early twenties most children were living independently. Currently, many continue to parent their adult children while they still live in the household. The term ‘twentysomething’ has become an official listing in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, defined as having an age of twenty to twenty-nine years old. This is not to judge this state of affairs as a bad thing—just different from past generations. As life became more complex, the mental health challenges of our youth have become very different. Divisive politics, the global economy, the environment, the endless cycle of poverty, the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and gun violence in America have taken their toll on mental health across the age span.
“Why is it imperative that parents help their teen to twentysomething find the best-fit therapist at this time in a chaotic, unpredictable, and highly stressful world?
“Because the sooner we can start to rewire the brain for emotional regulation and nonreactive decision-making, the easier it will be to make lasting changes that will improve the quality of their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Pantaleno, PhD and Barbara Edell Fisher, PhD’s insightful guide will help to empower parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions in supporting the mental healthcare of their children. Based upon years of professional research and insight, “Best Therapy” offers hope in a difficult world, helping parents and young adults move toward healing and growth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Best Therapy for Teens to Twentysomethings: A Parent's Guide to Finding Mental Health Support” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
