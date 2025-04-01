Author Libby Shadoan’s New Book, "The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!" Follows a Young Boy Who Finds a Dairy-Free Alternative to His Favorite Food

Recent release “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” from Covenant Books author Libby Shadoan is a captivating tale that centers around a young boy who loves ice cream but has trouble digesting milk. When he discovers dairy-free ice cream options, young Liam is overjoyed that he can once again enjoy his favorite food without feeling sick afterwards.