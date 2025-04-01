Author Libby Shadoan’s New Book, "The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!" Follows a Young Boy Who Finds a Dairy-Free Alternative to His Favorite Food
Recent release “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” from Covenant Books author Libby Shadoan is a captivating tale that centers around a young boy who loves ice cream but has trouble digesting milk. When he discovers dairy-free ice cream options, young Liam is overjoyed that he can once again enjoy his favorite food without feeling sick afterwards.
Paducah, KY, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Libby Shadoan, who is in her final year at Tulane University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology as well as two minors in business and education, has completed her new book, “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!”: a riveting story of a young boy who finds a way to enjoy his favorite food without any dairy.
“Liam is a boy whose favorite sweet treat is ice cream, but Mr. Tummy has trouble digesting dairy milk,” writes Shadoan. “He wishes for an alternative option, and in his dream appears Miss Oat who shows him how she can make ice cream. Liam excitingly tells his friends about oat ice cream and is most looking forward to joining them to enjoy it without upsetting Mr. Tummy anymore!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Libby Shadoan’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in being lactose-intolerant and her desire to connect with young readers like her who are not able to have any dairy.
With colorful artwork to help bring Shadoan’s story to life, “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them see that having a dietary restriction does not mean they have to give up their favorite foods.
Readers can purchase “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Liam is a boy whose favorite sweet treat is ice cream, but Mr. Tummy has trouble digesting dairy milk,” writes Shadoan. “He wishes for an alternative option, and in his dream appears Miss Oat who shows him how she can make ice cream. Liam excitingly tells his friends about oat ice cream and is most looking forward to joining them to enjoy it without upsetting Mr. Tummy anymore!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Libby Shadoan’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in being lactose-intolerant and her desire to connect with young readers like her who are not able to have any dairy.
With colorful artwork to help bring Shadoan’s story to life, “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them see that having a dietary restriction does not mean they have to give up their favorite foods.
Readers can purchase “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories