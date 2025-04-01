Author Darrell Brantley’s New Book, “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child,” Follows a Mother’s Quest to Save Her Child
Recent release “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child” from Covenant Books author Darrell Brantley is a poignant and compelling account that centers around a mother’s attempts to rescue her child from a parental abduction. Despite her pleas, the legal system lets both her and the child down, leading to a tragic yet avoidable outcome.
Las Cruces, NM, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Brantley, a retired lawyer with over forty years’ experience practicing law in New Mexico, has completed his new book, “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child”: a powerful story that chronicles a mother’s quest to save her child from parental abduction, told through the lens of the lawyers who helped her to fight in court for the safety of her child.
Author Darrell Brantley was born and raised in Southern New Mexico. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, he attended law school in Houston, Texas, graduating from the University of Houston with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in May 1979. Eventually entering into private practice, the author accepted a position as a hearing officer with the Twelfth Judicial District Court, where he worked until 2013. In 2015 Brantley joined the Las Cruces Legal Aid Clinic, where he volunteered until his retirement as a pro bono attorney emeritus in February 2022.
“‘The Abduction’ is the true story of a mother’s quest to rescue her child from a parental kidnapping told from the point of view of one of the lawyers who represented her in the legal battle to regain custody,” shares Brantley. “Unfortunately, the legal system proved ineffective in preventing the kidnapping and grossly deficient in mitigating the harmful effects of the abduction on the child. Interwoven with many of the challenges facing the legal/political system in a post-truth era, the story ends in a tragedy that should have been foreseen and possibly prevented and illuminates the devastating consequences of the systemic failures that produced such an unacceptable outcome.
“This account of a mother’s protracted battle with the legal system submits the need to rethink the legal analysis of and response to cases in which domestic violence and parental alienation are alleged, including the proper role of judges, hearing officers, lawyers, guardians ad litem, counselors, social workers, and child support agencies in these difficult cases.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darrell Brantley’s new book is an eye-opening look at the ways in which the legal system often fails those it should protect, leading to tragedy and a family torn apart. Based upon true events, “The Abduction” will resonate with anyone who has ever had to fight for their child, revealing how the innocent often slip through the cracks.
Readers can purchase “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
