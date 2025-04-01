Author Darrell Brantley’s New Book, “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child,” Follows a Mother’s Quest to Save Her Child

Recent release “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child” from Covenant Books author Darrell Brantley is a poignant and compelling account that centers around a mother’s attempts to rescue her child from a parental abduction. Despite her pleas, the legal system lets both her and the child down, leading to a tragic yet avoidable outcome.