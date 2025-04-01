Author Neil Stewart’s New Book, "My Oregon Houses," is a Fascinating Account That Follows the Author’s Building Career in Constructing Home and Business Structures
Recent release “My Oregon Houses” from Covenant Books author Neil Stewart is a unique and engaging overview of the author’s work in building structures for homes and businesses. With each project, Stewart reveals his trials and triumphs, turning each building into a chance to learn.
Ashland, OR, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neil Stewart, who studied engineering and fine arts in college, has completed his new book, “My Oregon Houses”: a photo account of one man’s evolution in designing and building structures for homes and businesses, forging ahead, making mistakes, and learning from them.
“My intention is to introduce you to the progression and evolution of my building career,” writes Stewart. “My goal is to explain what you are seeing, why I built it that way, and the various technical aspects of the projects.
“Of the four main houses I built, with the exception of the first one, all were built in seven years. No banks, no loans—it was all out of my back pocket. The photos I’m going to show you in this book will help you understand what you are seeing, why I built it that way, how it was built, and what I was thinking about when I was building them. Some of the photos are old; I wasn’t aware at the time that they would be used for a book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Neil Stewart’s new book will help readers gain insight into the art of structural engineering, making it a must-read for anyone interested in building or the art of architecture.
Readers can purchase “My Oregon Houses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Categories