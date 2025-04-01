Anthony Cardo’s “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” is Released
Recent release “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Cardo is an extensive examination of the effects felt by the heavy bombardment crews of the Eighth Air Force following their service during World War II.
Hamden, CO, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Cardo, who holds a bachelor’s degree in military history and a master’s degree in American military history, has completed his new book, “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII”: a compelling read that offers a unique window into the lasting impact that combat had on a select group of individuals serving during the Second World War.
In “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII,” author and military historian Anthony Cardo seeks to also explore what the heavy bombardment crews of the Eighth Air Force endured following their service during the war as related to post combat stress. While not a clinical study on the bomber crewmen, nor an exhaustive study on the subject, Cardo’s work aims to add to the historical discussion by categorizing some of the various physiological and psychological symptoms of combat-induced fear and providing commentary on its significance and relation to the wider literature on the effects of combat stress on human beings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Cardo’s enlightening work seeks to not only fuel the interest of readers to continue researching the topic, but to also raise awareness on the subject of combat stress as a whole. Based upon years of academic research, “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” is a must-read for anyone fascinated by American military history.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII,” author and military historian Anthony Cardo seeks to also explore what the heavy bombardment crews of the Eighth Air Force endured following their service during the war as related to post combat stress. While not a clinical study on the bomber crewmen, nor an exhaustive study on the subject, Cardo’s work aims to add to the historical discussion by categorizing some of the various physiological and psychological symptoms of combat-induced fear and providing commentary on its significance and relation to the wider literature on the effects of combat stress on human beings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Cardo’s enlightening work seeks to not only fuel the interest of readers to continue researching the topic, but to also raise awareness on the subject of combat stress as a whole. Based upon years of academic research, “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” is a must-read for anyone fascinated by American military history.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories