Anthony Cardo’s “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” is Released

Recent release “The Physiological And Psychological Effects Of Combat Stress Experienced By The Heavy Bombardment Crews Of The Eighth Air Force During WWII” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Cardo is an extensive examination of the effects felt by the heavy bombardment crews of the Eighth Air Force following their service during World War II.