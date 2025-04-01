Author S.L. Cline’s New Book, "A Dream from Deja Vu," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Family Who Find Themselves Trapped in a Vicious Cycle of Revenge

Recent release “A Dream from Deja Vu” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.L. Cline is a riveting tale that follows the Crimb family, who become trapped in a whirlwind of revenge that haunts their every waking hour. Now Noya, the family’s only hope, must find a way to break the cycle and fight back against the darkness before it’s too late.