Author S.L. Cline’s New Book, "A Dream from Deja Vu," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Family Who Find Themselves Trapped in a Vicious Cycle of Revenge
Recent release “A Dream from Deja Vu” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.L. Cline is a riveting tale that follows the Crimb family, who become trapped in a whirlwind of revenge that haunts their every waking hour. Now Noya, the family’s only hope, must find a way to break the cycle and fight back against the darkness before it’s too late.
New York, NY, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.L. Cline has completed her new book, “A Dream from Deja Vu”: a gripping drama that centers around a family who become embroiled in a dangerous game of revenge and must find a way to break free.
“The Crimb family is trapped in a psychopathic whirlwind of revenge,” writes Cline. “Can Noya’s intuition be enough to fight the darkness that was dreamt to happen?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S.L. Cline’s riveting tale is based upon true events and will captivate readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Dream from Deja Vu” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the thrilling finale.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling tale work can purchase “A Dream from Deja Vu” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
