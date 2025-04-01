Michael Kinsey’s New Book, "Loyal 2 No Man," is a Gripping Tale of One Young Man’s Rise Through the Underbelly Criminal World of the Streets of St. Louis
Springfield, MO, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Kinsey, a loving husband and father of a beautiful blended family of five children, has completed his most recent book, “Loyal 2 No Man”: a compelling and riveting criminal fantasy novel that follows a young man who, after his father is incarcerated, is left to run the streets of St. Louis on his own. But as he begins to make waves, new enemies begin to take note and move on his turf, causing trouble at every turn.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, author Michael Kinsey was incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections for twelve years. Throughout his painful journey, Michael made a conscious decision and turned his life around while incarcerated by eliminating destructive behavior and by focusing on personal self-development, drawing closer to his higher power, seeking education by enrolling in college as well as curbing unhealthy dieting and embracing a physical fitness lifestyle.
“Wassup, urban fiction world!” writes Kinsey. “This is Ill sharing with y’all my new street banger titled ‘Loyal 2 No Man,’ which is about Lay-Low, the son of the brickman, who gets jammed up by the feds and leaves Lay-Low with da keys to the city. As Lay-Low rises to the top of the brutal streets of Da Lou/St. Louis, the water gets murky as he struggles with the senseless bloodshed and his newfound faith shakes his core beliefs.
“Lay-Low explores new business ventures as betrayal rears its ugly head when his childhood friend Creep meets him at a crossroads with greed on Creep’s mind and deceit in his heart. Knowing how dark Creep could be, Lay-Low prepares to cut off his right hand to save his arm. Playing Creep close is one of Lay-Low’s many problems. With manipulation coming from all sides, his Lil jump-off, Nya, tries to lock him down with a baby knowing that he has a family at home. Lay-Low’s world crumbles all around him as he tries to salvage what’s left as the static kicks off.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Kinsey’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lay-Low’s journey to hold on to his power and rebuild his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Loyal 2 No Man” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seat right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Loyal 2 No Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Stay tuned for the announcement of book two.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, author Michael Kinsey was incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections for twelve years. Throughout his painful journey, Michael made a conscious decision and turned his life around while incarcerated by eliminating destructive behavior and by focusing on personal self-development, drawing closer to his higher power, seeking education by enrolling in college as well as curbing unhealthy dieting and embracing a physical fitness lifestyle.
“Wassup, urban fiction world!” writes Kinsey. “This is Ill sharing with y’all my new street banger titled ‘Loyal 2 No Man,’ which is about Lay-Low, the son of the brickman, who gets jammed up by the feds and leaves Lay-Low with da keys to the city. As Lay-Low rises to the top of the brutal streets of Da Lou/St. Louis, the water gets murky as he struggles with the senseless bloodshed and his newfound faith shakes his core beliefs.
“Lay-Low explores new business ventures as betrayal rears its ugly head when his childhood friend Creep meets him at a crossroads with greed on Creep’s mind and deceit in his heart. Knowing how dark Creep could be, Lay-Low prepares to cut off his right hand to save his arm. Playing Creep close is one of Lay-Low’s many problems. With manipulation coming from all sides, his Lil jump-off, Nya, tries to lock him down with a baby knowing that he has a family at home. Lay-Low’s world crumbles all around him as he tries to salvage what’s left as the static kicks off.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Kinsey’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lay-Low’s journey to hold on to his power and rebuild his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Loyal 2 No Man” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seat right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Loyal 2 No Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Stay tuned for the announcement of book two.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories