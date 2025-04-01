Don Loftis’s New Book, "Born to Preach: My Testimony and the Revelation," is a Personal Testimony Relative to God’s Presence in the Author’s Evangelistic Activity
Gardendale, AL, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Don Loftis, who is a successful evangelist, has completed his most recent book, “Born to Preach: My Testimony and the Revelation”: a fascinating look at the author’s experiences as a gospel preacher for over sixty-five years.
Author Don Loftis has served in the gospel ministry since the age of fourteen. He earned a Bachelor of Science in education with majors in English and history, as well as a Master of Arts in educational administration from the University of Alabama. Loftis has also studied religious studies at Cleveland State University, as well as philosophy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“The second part, ‘The Revelation,’ examines questions regarding Christianity, the Bible, and the cross symbol,” writes Loftis. “A comparative study of the books of Daniel and Revelation as well as history is presented to show what the apostle John meant in the book of Revelation concerning the number 666, the mark of the beast, and the image of the beast.”
Published by Fulton Books, Don Loftis’s book is sure to resonate with readers from various walks of life, helping them to witness the incredible presence God has had in the author’s life. Deeply personal and candid, “Born to Preach” will challenge readers to open their hearts and minds to God’s message of salvation, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Born to Preach: My Testimony and the Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
