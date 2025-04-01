Laura Greeb’s Newly Released "Blare" is a Thrilling Fantasy Adventure Filled with Mystery, Courage, and the Battle Between Good and Evil
“Blare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Greeb is a captivating tale of a young explorer’s quest to unravel the mystery of a strange illness, uncover hidden truths, and embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery and danger.
Hustisford, WI, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blare”: an imaginative and suspenseful fantasy novel that blends adventure, mystery, and the search for truth. “Blare” is the creation of published author, Laura Greeb, who grew up on an island in Papua New Guinea, in a remote village surrounded by jungle. Much of her time was spent playing outdoors, making forts in the lemongrass, and making up stories with her younger brother and sister. Besides inventing tales with her siblings, she also loved reading, and this led to a love for writing. She has always been fascinated by magic and the battle between good and evil, and in her stories, she combines these two in hopes to create something beautiful, adventurous, and inspiring to the reader.
Greeb shares, “She stared at his face, wishing for a sign but expecting nothing less than that blank stare. A terrible feeling welled up inside her. He had said her name; somehow he knew her, and he asked her for help. His words echoed in her mind— broken. What was broken?
"Genesis had spent her whole life exploring, but she had never come across anyone like Blare. Through some mysterious circumstance, he was stricken with an illness that left him eerily robotic. And somehow, despite never meeting before, he knew her name. Determined to find a cure and the meaning behind his troubling words, Genesis sets out on a series of adventures in search for answers. But things do not go as planned, and when a greedy merchant confuses Blare for a valuable robot, Genesis grows anxious that Blare might never be healed. And worst of all, no healer has ever seen a sickness like Blare’s, and no one knows how to help him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Greeb’s new book is a mesmerizing and heartfelt fantasy that challenges the boundaries of reality, faith, and the power of perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Blare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blare,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
