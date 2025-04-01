Raquel Chears’s Newly Released “Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir” is a Profound Exploration of Faith, Purpose, and Perseverance
“Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raquel Chears is an inspiring memoir that delves into the spiritual and personal journey of a woman who remained steadfast in her faith despite life’s challenges. Through deep reflection and biblical inspiration, Chears shares a powerful testimony of patience, surrender, and divine purpose.
Chicago, IL, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir”: a deeply moving and introspective work that captures the essence of faith, endurance, and the unwavering belief in God’s promises. “Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir” is the creation of published author, Raquel Chears, a resident of the Chicagoland area and is a faithful member of the Powerhouse Chicago under the direction of Archbishop William Hudson III and Lady Pastor Andria Hudson.
Chears shares, "The hardest thing for Anna to do was to surrender. Dying to her flesh, her will, her plans, and desires troubled her. Why? Life was passing her by, and there was not anything to show for it. She felt ashamed. Everyone had houses, land, families, and businesses. Anna had none of these. She did the right things. She went to worship, kept the commandments, saved herself for marriage, and served the Lord. Decades would pass and nothing.
"Alone, now forty-seven, she felt rejected. No Boaz for her. A vessel unto honor was Anna, with no jewels. Others would look and question her, 'What are you waiting for?'
"Deep within her, she knew God had something more for her. She kept the faith. She stood the test of time and resisted temptation. Anna refused to be distracted and focused on God and His will. She knew the plans for her were big. With the words 'run the race that is set before you,' Anna stayed on course.
"She prayed to be a jewel in God’s crown. As she lay at His feet, she prayed that God would cover her with His skirt. That she would want for nothing. And God promised to set her on top of the mountain, bless her, and silence the naysayers.
"She knew that God would exalt her in time and grant her permission to release His mysteries to a world that views life blindly. Release mysteries to a world oblivious of a savior who was born to change humanity.
"Anna, according to Luke, got several paragraphs. But Anna birthed a savior from eternity into time. What an honor to see victory and be a part of history.
"Who was Anna?
"Anna was a mystery with a mystery. Thank God for redemption."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raquel Chears’s new book is a soul-stirring reflection on faith, purpose, and trusting God’s timing. Readers will be encouraged to stay steadfast in their journey, knowing that their calling and destiny unfold according to divine will.
Consumers can purchase “Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Am I? Is Who I Am: Journey of a Woman Called Anna: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
