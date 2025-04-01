Sam Snyder’s Newly Released “The Night I Saved the Moon” is a Heartwarming Tale of Imagination, Determination, and Adventure
“The Night I Saved the Moon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Snyder is a delightful children’s story about a young girl’s cosmic adventure, showcasing the power of creativity and perseverance in the face of challenges.
New Braunfels, TX, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Night I Saved the Moon,” an enchanting and inspiring story that captures the magic of childhood imagination, is the creation of published author, Sam Snyder.
Sam Snyder shares, “After learning about the upcoming supermoon in school from her favorite eccentric science teacher, little Elena Rose must rush home with her newly inspired imagination to explore the moon and make the necessary preparations before takeoff. What will she see, and who will she meet on her trip to outer space? The list of endless possibilities rushes through her mind as she carefully crafts her rocket for the long journey. Everything is now ready, and with snacks in hand, Elena is disheartened to find out that the clouds might stop her flight before it even gets off the ground. In this creative story of one little girl’s determination, Elena must figure out how to overcome certain obstacles if she is to save this mission and make it a success.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Snyder’s new book is an imaginative and uplifting journey that encourages young readers to dream big, face challenges with courage, and embrace the excitement of exploration.
Consumers can purchase “The Night I Saved the Moon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night I Saved the Moon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
