Castle Farms in Charlevoix to Host Quantum Sound Journey Event

Charlevoix, MI, March 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Castle Farms will host a Quantum Sound Journey on Wednesday, April 30, from 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM in the King’s Great Hall. This immersive sound experience, led by Sound Practitioner Maryellen Werstine, will introduce attendees to the benefits of vibrational sound therapy in a historic setting known for its acoustics.This event will feature a range of instruments, including large gongs, crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, drums, chimes, a pentatonic xylophone, and an ocean drum. The setting of Castle Farms enhances the resonance of these sounds, creating an environment conducive to relaxation and meditation.Research has shown that sound therapy may help reduce stress, improve focus, enhance relaxation, and support emotional well-being. The session is designed for individuals looking to explore the potential benefits of vibrational sound therapy in a structured and immersive format.Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or pad, a pillow, an eye pillow if desired, and a blanket for comfort during the session. The event is $60 per person, and a cash bar will be available for guests before and after the session.About the InstructorMaryellen Werstine is the co-owner of Boyne City Massage & Wellness and a Sound Practitioner, Healer, Facilitator, and Coach. She has worked in the wellness industry for over 25 years, specializing in massage therapy, energy healing, and holistic esthetics. Her experience with vibrational sound therapy and her connection to various instruments, particularly gongs, allow her to create structured soundscapes aimed at promoting relaxation and mindfulness.Event DetailsWhat: Quantum Sound JourneyWhen: Wednesday, April 30, 7:00 PM – 8:15 PMWhere: King’s Great Hall, Castle Farms, Charlevoix, MICost: $60 per personExtras: Cash bar availableRegistration and Additional InformationThose interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance due to limited space. For tickets and additional information, visit www.castlefarms.com