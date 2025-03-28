Castle Farms in Charlevoix to Host Quantum Sound Journey Event
Experience deep relaxation and transformation at Castle Farms' Quantum Sound Journey on April 30. Led by Sound Practitioner Maryellen Werstine, this immersive 75-minute session features gongs, crystal singing bowls, and more in the stunning acoustics of the King’s Great Hall. Sound therapy promotes stress relief, focus, and inner balance.
Charlevoix, MI, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Castle Farms will host a Quantum Sound Journey on Wednesday, April 30, from 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM in the King’s Great Hall. This immersive sound experience, led by Sound Practitioner Maryellen Werstine, will introduce attendees to the benefits of vibrational sound therapy in a historic setting known for its acoustics.
This event will feature a range of instruments, including large gongs, crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, drums, chimes, a pentatonic xylophone, and an ocean drum. The setting of Castle Farms enhances the resonance of these sounds, creating an environment conducive to relaxation and meditation.
Research has shown that sound therapy may help reduce stress, improve focus, enhance relaxation, and support emotional well-being. The session is designed for individuals looking to explore the potential benefits of vibrational sound therapy in a structured and immersive format.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or pad, a pillow, an eye pillow if desired, and a blanket for comfort during the session. The event is $60 per person, and a cash bar will be available for guests before and after the session.
About the Instructor
Maryellen Werstine is the co-owner of Boyne City Massage & Wellness and a Sound Practitioner, Healer, Facilitator, and Coach. She has worked in the wellness industry for over 25 years, specializing in massage therapy, energy healing, and holistic esthetics. Her experience with vibrational sound therapy and her connection to various instruments, particularly gongs, allow her to create structured soundscapes aimed at promoting relaxation and mindfulness.
Event Details
What: Quantum Sound Journey
When: Wednesday, April 30, 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM
Where: King’s Great Hall, Castle Farms, Charlevoix, MI
Cost: $60 per person
Extras: Cash bar available
Registration and Additional Information
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance due to limited space. For tickets and additional information, visit www.castlefarms.com
Contact
Jessica Anderson
231-237-0884
www.castlefarms.com
