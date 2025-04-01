Sean Payton’s Newly Released "His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach" is an Inspiring Account of Faith and Making a Difference Through Coaching

“His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean Payton shares the uplifting journey of Coach Sean Payton, a Phoenix hometown hero whose life of faith, gratitude, and purpose has impacted countless lives through coaching and mentorship.