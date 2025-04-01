Sean Payton’s Newly Released "His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach" is an Inspiring Account of Faith and Making a Difference Through Coaching
“His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean Payton shares the uplifting journey of Coach Sean Payton, a Phoenix hometown hero whose life of faith, gratitude, and purpose has impacted countless lives through coaching and mentorship.
Honolulu, HI, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach”: an inspirational memoir that chronicles the life of Coach Sean Payton, a man who overcame personal challenges to embrace his God-given mission of making a difference in his community.
Payton shares, "What if you could make a difference in the world?
"In His Plan, My Mission, Phoenix hometown Coach Sean Payton’s uplifting life story is an inspiring example of how any one person can make a difference. Coach Payton’s journey started with a broken family and navigating learning disabilities, but with family and faith, he found resiliency through coaching to create a greater purpose and meaning in his life. Coach Payton soon learned gratitude for the blessings he received and the benefits of giving to others. As Coach Payton often says, 'It doesn’t cost a dime to give some of your time.' Throughout his story, Coach Payton shares coaching tips for life with testimonials from dozens of program alumni about leadership, teamwork, consistency, relationships, family, courage, and marriage.
"'We’re not coaching to make major league players,' says Coach Sean Payton. 'We’re coaching major league people with character.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sean Payton’s new book is a heartfelt testament to the transformative power of faith, mentorship, and selfless service. Coach Sean Payton’s story serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that anyone can make a meaningful impact by following God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
