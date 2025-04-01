Connie Kessler’s Newly Released “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” is an Inspiring Guide to Self-Discovery, Faith, and Embracing Life’s Uncertainties
“Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Kessler is a heartfelt exploration of personal growth, resilience, and spiritual awakening, offering readers encouragement through life’s transitions.
Hico, WV, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness”: a profound and reflective work that invites readers to embrace life’s unexpected detours with faith and gratitude. “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” is the creation of published author, Connie Kessler, who was raised in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in Southern West Virginia.
Kessler shares, “Have you ever been just stopped in your tracks from life? Just wondering, oftentimes wandering, to what comes next? Where do I go, or who am I really? Have I taken a wrong turn, or am I detoured from where I should be? Blind Spots tackles the process of redirection and new growth, allowing the process to walk us through those spots while savoring the moments of each day, gently reminding us what a gift each day is and thus for us to not overlook being present in the moment. Seasons of life come and go; things change, and situations can make us or break us. May we allow this process to refresh, restore, and wake us up to what’s important, what’s real, and what’s true in our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie Kessler’s new book is a touching and insightful journey of faith, offering guidance and inspiration for those facing crossroads, challenges, and the need for renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
