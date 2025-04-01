Wendy Bolhuis’s Newly Released "I Do NOT Like Spiders" is a Delightful Exploration of Overcoming Fears Through a New Perspective
“I Do NOT Like Spiders” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Bolhuis is an engaging and heartfelt children’s story that encourages young readers to face their fears with curiosity and positivity.
Orland Park, IL, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Do NOT Like Spiders”: an entertaining and thoughtful tale designed to help children approach their fears with a fresh perspective. “I Do NOT Like Spiders” is the creation of published author, Wendy Bolhuis, a dedicated wife and mother who has spent her career working with children with special needs.
Bolhuis shares, “Every child has a 'big scary monster' in their life. For one child, his monster happens to be a spider in his bedroom. But what if he could look at the spider differently ? 'I Do NOT Like Spiders' is about looking at the things that scare us in this life in a different, more pleasant way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Bolhuis’s new book is an imaginative and empowering story that offers readers a creative and compassionate approach to overcoming fears. With vivid storytelling and relatable themes, young readers and their families will find comfort and inspiration in this charming narrative.
Consumers can purchase “I Do NOT Like Spiders” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Do NOT Like Spiders,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
