Marie Malone’s Newly Released "Facing Fears" is a Heartfelt Tale of Love, Perseverance, and Overcoming Past Wounds
“Facing Fears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Malone is a touching romance that explores the power of second chances, personal growth, and the courage to embrace love despite past heartaches.
Chrisman, IL, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Facing Fears”: a compelling story about two individuals struggling with personal doubts and fears as they navigate the possibility of love. “Facing Fears” is the creation of published author, Marie Malone, a dedicated grandmother and retired educator.
Malone shares, “Beth Johnson enjoys her job working at the library with Stephanie. However, she is lonely too and would really treasure an opportunity to find a long-lasting relationship to share with someone. She fears that finding that special someone is dismal. She has put her life on hold to take care of her mom who is suffering from agoraphobia. She is also working on obtaining her accounting degree that had to be deferred.
“Then while attending Stephanie and Justin’s wedding, she literally bumps into Mike, one of the veterinarians at the new clinic in town. Mike suffers from his own fears of lasting commitment ever since his girlfriend of many years dumped him for his best friend.
“Beth wants to enrich her life by finishing her degree. Mike seems resigned to living a single life. Can they find some common ground and embark on a journey toward happiness?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Malone’s new book is a charming and inspiring tale about overcoming fear, trusting in love, and stepping out of one’s comfort zone to embrace new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Facing Fears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facing Fears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Malone shares, “Beth Johnson enjoys her job working at the library with Stephanie. However, she is lonely too and would really treasure an opportunity to find a long-lasting relationship to share with someone. She fears that finding that special someone is dismal. She has put her life on hold to take care of her mom who is suffering from agoraphobia. She is also working on obtaining her accounting degree that had to be deferred.
“Then while attending Stephanie and Justin’s wedding, she literally bumps into Mike, one of the veterinarians at the new clinic in town. Mike suffers from his own fears of lasting commitment ever since his girlfriend of many years dumped him for his best friend.
“Beth wants to enrich her life by finishing her degree. Mike seems resigned to living a single life. Can they find some common ground and embark on a journey toward happiness?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Malone’s new book is a charming and inspiring tale about overcoming fear, trusting in love, and stepping out of one’s comfort zone to embrace new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Facing Fears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facing Fears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories