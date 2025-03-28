PartnerBoost’s Inaugural Global Affiliate Marketing Summit Unites Industry Leaders and Amazon Sellers in Shenzhen to Cultivate Cross-Border Partnerships
Pasadena, CA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yesterday, PartnerBoost, the innovative Amazon attribution platform for sellers, hosted more than 600 guests at the Lehui Science and Technology Innovation Center in Shenzhen, China, for its first annual Global Affiliate Marketing Summit. Sponsored by Rakuten Advertising, the large-scale event brought together hundreds of top Amazon sellers with leading publishers, agencies, and tech partners to share valuable insights and tools for growing their brands internationally.
Xin Wang, President of Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, opened the event before PartnerBoost Founder and CEO, Alan Gu took the stage to discuss the future landscape of affiliate marketing, including advancements in data, diversification of traffic sources, and a continued emphasis on performance-driven monetization models, content commerce, and influencer marketing.
Active investors from Freshwave Fund, Co-Win Ventures, Yunmu, and Dayone Capital provided insight into how global policy and AI are shaping current investment trends, the leading model and timeline for capital evaluation of overseas projects, and how leaning into strategic partnerships through platforms like PartnerBoost can serve as an accelerator for capital premium.
In the panel led by PartnerBoost Vice President of Partnerships, William-Hamer Jones, leading agencies, Hamster Garage, Lodestar Marketing, Surge Affiliate Marketing, and Assembly Global, gave a crash course on how agencies can effectively help China-based sellers navigate affiliate marketing in the West. Key takeaways included focusing on long-term relationship building, the pivotal role of local resources for scaling more quickly, and the combination of cost efficiency and high ROI that is affiliate marketing.
Leo Wang, Senior Director of Commercial, Asia at Rakuten Advertising, rounded out the morning programming with a presentation on what top brands do differently to successfully accelerate their growth through affiliate marketing.
“It was genuinely inspiring- so many ambitious Amazon sellers in one place, all looking to grow and innovate. It was a real pleasure to be part of it, both as a speaker and sponsor,” said Wang of the event.
Gu returned to the stage with the founder & CEO of iMpact, Chris Pereira to discuss how growth strategies have evolved in light of geopolitical changes and how Chinese enterprises can rebuild their global competitiveness. The Senior Publisher Development Manager of Skimlinks, Laurence Xiong, guided attendees on mastering media relations with leading Western publications, whereas Shallow Wan, Brand Director at GAYHAY, shared an in-depth look at how the athletic fashion company used strategic partnerships to become a high-ranking, top-selling Amazon brand. Other presentations covered supply chain growth strategies, rethinking the Intelligent attribution-driven affiliate marketing ecosystem, and leveraging AI and BI for sustainable growth. Although the event content covered a wide range of global growth strategies, the recurring theme of success was the power of partnerships and affiliate marketing.
The action-packed day concluded with an award ceremony recognizing outstanding global sellers, including Anker, NARWAL, UGREEN, YOSUDA, RingConn, and JACKERY.
In reflection on the day’s event, Gu shared, "Although today marks the end of PartnerBoost’s first Global Affiliate Marketing Summit, the true impact lies in the partnerships and insights shared here. These connections will not only shape the future of cross-border e-commerce but will continue to grow and evolve long after we’ve left Shenzhen.”
PartnerBoost will continue to empower Amazon sellers to directly partner with publishers, influencers, agencies, and affiliates via their end-to-end software solutions and services. Future events, both virtual and in-person, are also in the works.
About PartnerBoost
PartnerBoost provides end-to-end software solutions & services that empower Amazon and D2C sellers to achieve scalable growth through integrated partnerships. Founded in 2021, the company connected Chinese manufacturers with affiliate marketing opportunities before expanding globally. With US operations headquartered in Pasadena, CA, PartnerBoost’s network currently exceeds 2500 brands and 500,000 Amazon SKUs. Committed to providing best-in-class strategies, PartnerBoost is dedicated to fueling long-term growth for its clients in the ever-evolving digital marketplace. For more information about PartnerBoost, visit partnerboost.com.
