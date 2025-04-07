Navigating Change in the Touchscreen Industry: UICO Offers Reliable Replacement Solutions Amid Key Player Exiting the Market

The sudden departure of a leading supplier in the Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen market has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among businesses that rely on high-performance, industrial-grade touchscreens. UICO, maker of duraTOUCH®, is stepping in to fill the gap. With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift.