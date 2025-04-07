Navigating Change in the Touchscreen Industry: UICO Offers Reliable Replacement Solutions Amid Key Player Exiting the Market
The sudden departure of a leading supplier in the Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen market has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among businesses that rely on high-performance, industrial-grade touchscreens. UICO, maker of duraTOUCH®, is stepping in to fill the gap. With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift.
Elmhurst, IL, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the touchscreen industry continues to evolve, recent developments have left many companies facing uncertainty. The sudden departure of a major supplier in the Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen market has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among businesses that rely on high-performance, industrial-grade touchscreens. UICO, maker of duraTOUCH®, is stepping in to fill the gap.
With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift.
Industry Disruption: What’s at Stake?
Industries such as medical, industrial automation, automotive, and outdoor kiosks depend on durable, high-performing PCAP touchscreens. The exit of a major supplier can result in:
Device Compatibility Issues:
Challenges matching form, fit, and function with existing hardware
Supply Chain Disruptions: Delays in sourcing critical components
Performance Uncertainty: Risk of replacing with inferior technology lacking in durability, waterproofing, and temperature resistance
For many, quickly identifying a trusted replacement is not just a priority — it’s a necessity.
UICO: A Trusted Replacement and Strategic Partner
As a long-time leader in ruggedized PCAP touch technology, UICO is uniquely positioned to support businesses through this transition.
Why UICO?
Drop-in Replacement Capabilities: Customizable to match your current specifications, reducing the need for costly redesigns.
Durable Cover Lens Options: Touch that supports up to 10mm thick to support many types of industrial applications including ATEX applications.
High Mix -Low Volume: Supports smaller minimum order quantities.
Extreme Durability: Engineered to perform in harsh environments including -40°C to 85°C temperatures, direct sunlight, and high humidity.
Advanced Touch Features: Waterproof and glove-compatible—ideal for mission-critical applications.
Industrial-Grade Reliability: Designed for long lifecycles with strong EMI resistance, ideal for high-noise environments.
Global Bonding Expertise: Perimeter, tape, silicone, and LOCA bonding available in Asia, Europe, and the USA.
US-Based Engineering Support: Full-spectrum design and engineering capabilities —mechanical, electrical, and firmware — dedicated to ensuring seamless integration.
Ready for What’s Next
The disruption in the PCAP touchscreen supply chain presents not just a challenge, but an opportunity to upgrade to a more robust and reliable partner. UICO offers more than a replacement — it provides a long-term solution built for performance, longevity, and innovation.
"For businesses navigating this industry shift, UICO is here to ensure continuity and provide a superior alternative," said Tersa Harper, VP of Sales & Marketing at UICO. "We are committed to helping our partners maintain seamless operations while upgrading to a future-proof touch technology."
If your business has been affected by recent changes in the touchscreen market, UICO is ready to deliver custom solutions that meet your needs.
Contact:
Tersa Harper
VP Sales & Marketing
tharper@uico.com
uico.com
With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift.
Industry Disruption: What’s at Stake?
Industries such as medical, industrial automation, automotive, and outdoor kiosks depend on durable, high-performing PCAP touchscreens. The exit of a major supplier can result in:
Device Compatibility Issues:
Challenges matching form, fit, and function with existing hardware
Supply Chain Disruptions: Delays in sourcing critical components
Performance Uncertainty: Risk of replacing with inferior technology lacking in durability, waterproofing, and temperature resistance
For many, quickly identifying a trusted replacement is not just a priority — it’s a necessity.
UICO: A Trusted Replacement and Strategic Partner
As a long-time leader in ruggedized PCAP touch technology, UICO is uniquely positioned to support businesses through this transition.
Why UICO?
Drop-in Replacement Capabilities: Customizable to match your current specifications, reducing the need for costly redesigns.
Durable Cover Lens Options: Touch that supports up to 10mm thick to support many types of industrial applications including ATEX applications.
High Mix -Low Volume: Supports smaller minimum order quantities.
Extreme Durability: Engineered to perform in harsh environments including -40°C to 85°C temperatures, direct sunlight, and high humidity.
Advanced Touch Features: Waterproof and glove-compatible—ideal for mission-critical applications.
Industrial-Grade Reliability: Designed for long lifecycles with strong EMI resistance, ideal for high-noise environments.
Global Bonding Expertise: Perimeter, tape, silicone, and LOCA bonding available in Asia, Europe, and the USA.
US-Based Engineering Support: Full-spectrum design and engineering capabilities —mechanical, electrical, and firmware — dedicated to ensuring seamless integration.
Ready for What’s Next
The disruption in the PCAP touchscreen supply chain presents not just a challenge, but an opportunity to upgrade to a more robust and reliable partner. UICO offers more than a replacement — it provides a long-term solution built for performance, longevity, and innovation.
"For businesses navigating this industry shift, UICO is here to ensure continuity and provide a superior alternative," said Tersa Harper, VP of Sales & Marketing at UICO. "We are committed to helping our partners maintain seamless operations while upgrading to a future-proof touch technology."
If your business has been affected by recent changes in the touchscreen market, UICO is ready to deliver custom solutions that meet your needs.
Contact:
Tersa Harper
VP Sales & Marketing
tharper@uico.com
uico.com
Contact
UICOContact
Tersa Harper
630-592-4400
https://www.uico.com/
Tersa Harper
630-592-4400
https://www.uico.com/
Categories