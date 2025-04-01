Ron Johnson’s Newly Released "The History Tree" is a Captivating Exploration of American History Through the Eyes of a Timeless, Enduring Tree
“The History Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Johnson is an inspiring story that takes readers on a historical journey, highlighting key events in American history through the symbolism of a tree that has withstood centuries of change.
Boardman, OH, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The History Tree”: a beautifully illustrated tale that uses the enduring symbol of a tree to explore the major events and people that shaped America’s past. “The History Tree” is the creation of published author, Ron Johnson, who has been an eighth-grade American history teacher for twenty-nine years. He is a veteran at teaching young minds about the great history of America, from our beginnings in Jamestown to the reconstruction period after the Civil War. He has always enjoyed history and exploring the primary sources for the truth about past events. He will often come to class dressed as a character from the past. Mr. Johnson has spoken to many adult groups on historical subjects and events from American history throughout the surrounding counties. He has also created a persona on a YouTube channel called Cousin Zeke for the students he had during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cousin Zeke explains American history in a fun, casual way, showing how life was during our American past. Mr. Johnson started a drama club at the school he is at twenty-eight years ago and has been the director of many plays at the school. Writing has been a passion for him for many years, and now he has an opportunity to share his idea with many others in the classroom and beyond. Mr. Johnson has been married to his wonderful wife, Cindy, for over forty-four years. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Johnson shares, “Imagine a tree that has been alive for three hundred years. The tree has endured all types of weather and storms, standing strong and providing shade for all those who take the time to sit beneath its branches. The History Tree story tells of all the events, people, and history of the years that go by while standing tall in the original place of its planting. The story is encouraging to all ages, and the illustrations are presented by the original paintings of Paul Lawton. The History Tree was written to inspire the reader to look further into the historical events of America’s past and learn what America has been through over many decades. The story was an idea that came to life when the author saw a tree standing all alone, tall and proud, and he wondered all the tree had witnessed over the many years of existing in that plot of ground. Read and enjoy the wonderful story of America along with the beautiful paintings for each story described.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Johnson’s new book provides an accessible and visually stunning introduction to American history for readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The History Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The History Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
