New Book "Living, Loving, and Thriving" Captures the Strength, Struggles, and Triumphs of the Immigrant Experience

Toronto, Canada, March 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Author and financial educator Damilola Kuku, along with six co-authors, announces the launch of Living, Loving and Thriving — a powerful anthology that sheds light on the realities of immigration, resilience, and personal transformation.More than just a collection of stories, Living, Loving and Thriving serves as a roadmap for navigating life in a new country, offering practical strategies for building financial security, finding community, and overcoming adversity. Through raw and unfiltered storytelling, the book provides inspiration, guidance, and hope to immigrant professionals and anyone striving for personal growth."As an immigrant, I understand the emotional and financial challenges of starting over," says Damilola Kuku. lead author. "This book is not just about struggles — it's about our victories, our resilience, and the communities that help us thrive."About the BookThrough a collection of real-life experiences, Living, Loving and Thriving explores:· The resilience required to build a new life in a foreign country· Practical steps for financial and emotional stability· The power of community and belongingSince its release, Living, Loving and Thriving has been praised for its relatable narratives. actionable insights, and uplifting message, making it essential read for anyone seeking motivation on their journey.Exclusive Book Signing & CelebrationTo commemorate the book's release, Damilola Kuku and her co-authors will host an invite-only book signing event at the W Hotel on April 24, 2025. This private gathering will bring together contributors, supporters and key community leaders for an evening of reflection, conversation, and celebrationAbout the AuthorDamilola Kuku is an author, speaker, and financial educator based in Ajax, Ontario. With a passion for empowering immigrants and families through financial literacy, she simplifies complex financial concepts through workshops, coaching and social media.As an immigrant herself, Kuku is dedicated to equipping others with the tools to thrive, helping them make informed financial decisions that shape their futures.AvailabilityLiving, Loving and Thriving is available for purchase on Amazon.comMedia & Interview RequestsFor Media inquiries, interview opportunities, or to request a review copy, please contact:Damilola Kuku