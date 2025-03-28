InteractiveRealty Offers Batumi Investment Proposals with a Guarantee of Income
The current global economic and political landscape has created a shift in the real estate market, making Batumi a prime location for investment.
Copenhagen, Denmark, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The development of any real estate market is closely related to its investment attractiveness. It is the presence of investment-attractive objects on the market that determines the dynamics of its development. Batumi, the second most significant city of Georgia, is no exception, the real estate market of which has been developing at an accelerated pace over the past 10 years.
In a growing market, competition is also increasing and the seaside town is becoming an increasingly attractive place for those looking to invest in real estate. InteractiveRealty, which has already started to introduce international clients to opportunities in Batumi, plans to take advantage of the market. Guaranteed income as a concept appeared quite recently and became especially relevant during the pandemic due to the reduction in tourist flows.
But for an investor who is new to this market, it is often difficult to understand the nuances. For such investors, a significant advantage is the availability of guaranteed rental income offered by the developer or the delegated management company.
Investors are showing an increased interest in real estate ownership conditions in which they will not depend on market turbulence, but will be able to regularly receive passive and high income from renting out housing. Therefore, making a choice in favor of the format of truly guaranteed profitability.
However, it is important to understand that since construction has not been completed to date, it is possible to analyze only the stated proposal, which has not yet become a reality. Alternatively, the company assumes clear legal obligations of guaranteed income.
- How to distinguish real income prospects from optimistic forecasts
- The contract clearly guarantees the specified percentage of income
- Yield guarantee obligations are registered with the House of Justice
- The contract stipulates fines and penalties for non-fulfilment of income obligation
- The contract is unambiguously drafted, there are no loopholes in it for non-fulfilment of obligations under guarantees of profitability
Most importantly; yield guarantees do not expire one year after purchase. Otherwise, the developer could simply include the amount of guaranteed income in the price of the property and as soon as the period specified in the contract expires, interest will cease to be paid, and the contract will be renewed.
What kind of real estate is lacking in the Batumi housing market?
High-quality built luxury facilities. In the pursuit of low-price streaming sales, most developers have chosen to build economy-class housing. As a result, elite offers on the market are minimal. Savings on construction inevitably led to savings on quality. Therefore, luxury real estate is in short supply both on the sales market and on the rental market.
Only a few Batumi companies develop 5 star hotel and residences. Their real estate is much more expensive than their counterparts in not attractive locations. But at the same time, it quickly rises in price, provides high capitalization – some objects rise in price by more than 20% per year. The reason is that 5 star developments near or on the coastline are in high demand from international tourists and property buyers, so they bring a higher income.
If you go to one of the world’s most popular rental platforms like AirBnb and search studios by hostBatumi there, you will immediately understand the real state of affairs in this market segment. Average studios in 2024 had an average annual rent of $9566 USD.
Criteria for determining the investment potential of private real estate:
Proximity to the coastline.
Quality of construction and finishing.
Infrastructure and facilities
Service – management and administration.
Guaranteed profitability.
All guarantees are enshrined in the contract.
