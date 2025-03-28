Binge Networks Highlights "My Choice: The March for Women's Lives April 25, 2004" – A Documentary on a Historic Movement for Women's Rights
St. Petersburg, FL, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- My Choice: The March for Women's Lives April 25, 2004 continues to stand as a powerful documentary available on Binge Networks, capturing one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history. Featuring appearances by Gloria Steinem, Susan Sarandon, and Whoopi Goldberg, this film remains a poignant reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and freedom.
On April 25, 2004, activists, political leaders, and supporters from all walks of life gathered in Washington, D.C., to advocate for women's rights. My Choice preserves the passion, urgency, and solidarity of that historic day, offering an intimate look at the people who shaped the movement and the challenges they faced.
"At Binge Networks, we are proud to showcase impactful content that sparks conversation and drives social change. My Choice is a powerful testament to the ongoing fight for women's rights, and we hope it continues to inspire and educate viewers everywhere," says Bonnie Bruderer, CEO of Binge Networks.
With a mix of archival footage, personal testimonies, and speeches from iconic figures, My Choice offers an immersive experience into a defining moment in modern history. The film not only celebrates the achievements of past activists but also serves as a crucial reminder of the work still to be done.
My Choice: The March for Women's Lives April 25, 2004 is available for streaming on BingeNetworks.tv
Contact
Bonnie Bruderer
