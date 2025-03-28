AMPP Stands Ready to Support U.S. Navy’s Push to Streamline Shipbuilding
Houston, TX, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, strongly supports the U.S. Navy’s call for modernization, workforce development, and improved supply chain performance to strengthen the shipbuilding enterprise and maintain global readiness.
As outlined in recent Senate testimony by Navy leaders, the path to delivering warships on time and within budget hinges on strategic collaboration with industrial partners, smarter contracting approaches, and a skilled, safety-conscious workforce.
“From corrosion control and coatings inspection to materials integrity and workforce certification, AMPP professionals help ensure ships are built to last and ready to defend,” said Alan Thomas, CEO of AMPP. “We share the Navy’s commitment to advancing productivity, improving safety on the waterfront, and equipping skilled workers with the tools and training they need to succeed.”
AMPP offers globally recognized qualification programs, training, and technical standards that directly support shipyard operations. Over the past 30 years, AMPP and its legacy organizations have trained more than 60,000 maritime professionals through 11,000+ classes in more than 350 locations worldwide. From qualified coatings applicators and inspectors to engineers focused on materials performance and structural integrity, AMPP members bring the expertise needed to keep naval assets mission-ready, structurally sound, and built for longevity.
With over 35,500 members in 170 countries, AMPP is committed to partnering with defense and industry leaders to strengthen shipbuilding and ensure the long-term sustainability of critical infrastructure.
To learn more about AMPP’s contributions to defense readiness and workforce development, visit www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 35,500 members in over 170 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
