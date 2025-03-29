BlueCallom Launches COMPLY-AI, Challenging the $36 Billion Industry with a New AI Solution
BlueCallom today announced the launch of COMPLY-AI, an autonomous compliance management solution designed to support enterprise teams in meeting evolving regulatory requirements. COMPLY-AI offers an integrated platform that delivers self-service compliance assessments, saving over 2,000 expert hours annually. It also reduces operational delays and improves the time-to-market.
Zürich, Switzerland, March 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- COMPLY-AI leverages BlueCallom’s Agentic AI framework to provide organizations with a structured approach to compliance. The solution assists teams in defining compliance parameters, conducting self-service checks, and generating real-time compliance insights. By automating key steps in the compliance process, COMPLY-AI aims to reduce administrative overhead and enhance operational efficiency.
Key Features
Self-Service Assessments:
COMPLY-AI enables teams at all levels to initiate compliance checks independently. A guided process helps users input relevant case details and receive compliance probability scores.
Automated Reporting:
The platform generates comprehensive reports that detail compliance status and recommended actions. These reports assist compliance managers in reviewing and finalizing decisions.
Customizable Workflows:
Designed to adapt to varying regulatory needs, COMPLY-AI allows enterprises to customize compliance models and integrate them with existing systems.
Scalable Integration:
Built on a multi-tenant network architecture, COMPLY-AI supports secure API integrations and scales to accommodate growing organizational needs.
Empowering Organizations Worldwide
As regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act evolve, enterprises face increasing pressure to streamline compliance processes. COMPLY-AI addresses this need by providing a structured and automated approach that complements existing governance practices. This solution is particularly relevant for organizations looking to balance regulatory requirements with operational agility.
Availability and Price
BlueCallom COMPLY-AI is available now. Enterprises interested in adopting the solution can schedule a demo or contact BlueCallom directly for further details on integration and deployment. The enterprise edition, with unlimited users, starts at $4,995 per month. You can find more details on bluecallom.com.
Contact
BlueCallom AGContact
Stefania Randazzo
+41788312440
www.bluecallom.com
