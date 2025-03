BlueCallom Launches COMPLY-AI, Challenging the $36 Billion Industry with a New AI Solution

Z├╝rich, Switzerland, March 29, 2025 --( PR.com )-- COMPLY-AI leverages BlueCallom’s Agentic AI framework to provide organizations with a structured approach to compliance. The solution assists teams in defining compliance parameters, conducting self-service checks, and generating real-time compliance insights. By automating key steps in the compliance process, COMPLY-AI aims to reduce administrative overhead and enhance operational efficiency.Key FeaturesSelf-Service Assessments:COMPLY-AI enables teams at all levels to initiate compliance checks independently. A guided process helps users input relevant case details and receive compliance probability scores.Automated Reporting:The platform generates comprehensive reports that detail compliance status and recommended actions. These reports assist compliance managers in reviewing and finalizing decisions.Customizable Workflows:Designed to adapt to varying regulatory needs, COMPLY-AI allows enterprises to customize compliance models and integrate them with existing systems.Scalable Integration:Built on a multi-tenant network architecture, COMPLY-AI supports secure API integrations and scales to accommodate growing organizational needs.Empowering Organizations WorldwideAs regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act evolve, enterprises face increasing pressure to streamline compliance processes. COMPLY-AI addresses this need by providing a structured and automated approach that complements existing governance practices. This solution is particularly relevant for organizations looking to balance regulatory requirements with operational agility.Availability and PriceBlueCallom COMPLY-AI is available now. Enterprises interested in adopting the solution can schedule a demo or contact BlueCallom directly for further details on integration and deployment. The enterprise edition, with unlimited users, starts at $4,995 per month. You can find more details on bluecallom.com.