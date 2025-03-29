BlueCallom Launches COMPLY-AI, Challenging the $36 Billion Industry with a New AI Solution

BlueCallom today announced the launch of COMPLY-AI, an autonomous compliance management solution designed to support enterprise teams in meeting evolving regulatory requirements. COMPLY-AI offers an integrated platform that delivers self-service compliance assessments, saving over 2,000 expert hours annually. It also reduces operational delays and improves the time-to-market.