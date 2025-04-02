Author Willa R. Finnegan’s New Book, "Snow: Cursed," Follows a Princess Whose World is Forever Changed After She Discovers a Shocking Truth About Her Past
Recent release “Snow: Cursed” from Page Publishing author Willa R. Finnegan is a compelling novel that follows Snow, a princess who is told by her father she was cursed long ago by an evil sorceress. As she sets out to undo the spell placed on her, Snow discovers the harsh truth about good and evil, learning that not everything is as clear cut as she once believed it to be.
Ellsworth, KS, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Willa R. Finnegan, a reading and writing enthusiast who developed a passion for writing fantasy while attending elementary school, has completed her new book, “Snow: Cursed”: a stirring tale that centers around Snow, a princess who learns the harsh realities of the world around her as she sets out to reverse a curse that was placed on her at birth.
“Snow has always been the perfect princess or at least the best that she could be,” writes Finnegan. “She had done everything correctly for fifteen whole years and had always righted every single wrong that she had ever committed. Though, it still wasn’t enough.
“On the eve of her fifteenth birthday, her father divulges a secret that her parents had kept from her since the very beginning. One that could ruin her life forever. The fact that she was cursed at birth by an evil sorceress who cast a spell that is nearly impossible to break.
“Snow will find that the line between good and evil is not all that it is cut out to be. It is blurred, and it has faded from the black and white that it once was. Good is not always pure, and evil is not always wicked. Throughout her adventures, battles, and difficulties she quickly discovers that she might not be on the side that she thought she was on.
“Will she succumb to the fate that was forced upon her or live to see another day? Will she find the truth or just encounter lies? Will she remain pure as snow, or will her conscience falter as the trials of her life wear on? Will she live happily ever after or have her future unjustly stolen from her grasp? The future is up to Snow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Willa R. Finnegan’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this new, reimagining of the classic fairytale of Snow White. Expertly paced and full of enchanting characters and world-building, “Snow: Cursed” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Snow: Cursed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
