Author Willa R. Finnegan’s New Book, "Snow: Cursed," Follows a Princess Whose World is Forever Changed After She Discovers a Shocking Truth About Her Past

Recent release “Snow: Cursed” from Page Publishing author Willa R. Finnegan is a compelling novel that follows Snow, a princess who is told by her father she was cursed long ago by an evil sorceress. As she sets out to undo the spell placed on her, Snow discovers the harsh truth about good and evil, learning that not everything is as clear cut as she once believed it to be.