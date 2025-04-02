Author Gilbert Crain’s New Book, "My Life as It Was," is a Poignant Memoir Exploring the Author’s Journey of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Power of Support
Recent release “My Life as It Was” from Page Publishing author Gilbert Crain is a compelling memoir that explores the different people and experiences who shaped him throughout the years to become the man he is today. Through candid reflections and personal stories, Crain emphasizes the importance of supportive relationships in overcoming life’s challenges.
Maple Park, IL, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gilbert Crain has completed his new book, “My Life as It Was”: a fascinating memoir that examines the experiences and relationships that have shaped the author throughout the years, serving as a testament to the transformative power of support and compassion.
“I believe that my book tells why some people get to be the way they are and that with the right person to help you along, as I did, you can become a better person and enjoy life to the fullest,” shares Crain.
Published by Page Publishing, Gilbert Crain’s candid tale will inspire readers to seek out meaningful connections in their own lives, fostering relationships that can lead to growth and fulfillment. Deeply personal and stirring, “My Life as It Was” stands out as a reminder of the strength found in community and connection, exploring how supporting others can lead to profound change.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Life as It Was” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
